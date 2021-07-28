Google 'Switch To Android' iOS App In Works; Luring iOS Users To Shift? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google seems to be working on a new feature that will allow iOS users to get a taste of Android in future. The company is said to be working on the "Switch to Android" iOS app which will make it easy for iPhone users to transfer data to Android smartphones. Apple already has a similar feature for the masses dubbed "Move to iOS". Is Google all set to lure iOS users to move to Android? When can we expect this feature to go live? Check out the details:

When Is Google "Switch To Android" Feature Launching?

Google is said to be working on the "Switch to Android" iOS app which is designed to make migration easier for Apple users to Android devices. A report via XDA Developers suggests that the Android 12 Beta 3 update brings this much-awaited feature.

The new update brings along a revamped SetupWizard UI which will have better functionalities and also will be compatible with the 'Material You' guidelines. Notably, an app called the Data Restore Tool has been made available at the Google Play Store. This tool allows restoring apps and other data from an old phone.

However, this app's functionality is swift only with Android to Android transfers. The latest update with the 1.0.382048734 build number is said to have certain strings which hint at the 'Switch to Android' feature in the mix. It is worth mentioning that the suggested feature would be introduced separately and will not be integrated into the Data Restore Tool.

That's what the update strings hint at. The strings suggest a user download the "Switch To Android App" from the PlayStore and then pair the Android and iOS device using Wi-Fi Hotspot. This is similar to how the 'Move to iOS' feature works on Apple devices.

What All Data Can Be Transferred?

As of now, it is not clear what all data would a user be able to transfer from their iOS device to Android. But, we can expect a fully functional app that will allow shifting all formats of data including apps, images, videos, audio, and other documents.

There is no concrete information available on the availability of the stable version of the "Switch To Android" iOS app just yet. But, looking at the developments, we might get to see the final version hitting the Google Play Store soon.

