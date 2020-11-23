Google Task Mate App That Lets You Earn Money Likely Under Testing In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Google India is testing a new app, which lets users in the country earn extra money. Word is that Google is testing a new called Task Mate, which is believed to be in the beta phase right now. This app is said to provide users with tasks that they can complete to earn money and withdraw the same.

Google Task Mate App Details

As per a Reddit post via 9to5Google, the tasks posted on Google Task Mate App will be simple and sourced from businesses all over the world. These tasks will be categorized as "Sitting or Field" tasks. Notably, some sitting tasks within the app include transcribing, translating from English to your local language and recording spoken sentences. On the other hand, the report notes that field tasks include use in improving mapping details and taking photos of shopfronts.

Screenshots of the app revealed by the report shows that users can see the amount they have earned from approved tasks and the amount that is pending from tasks under review. You will also be able to take a look at the number of tasks that have been completed and the number of tasks that were completed correctly. Also, you will be able to know the tasks' accuracy level. As per the description of the Google Task Mate app, tasks can be completed anytime and from anywhere.

What's interesting is that you can withdraw your earnings in your local currency. You have to just register an e-wallet or account with the payment partner so that earnings can be withdrawn by just choosing the "Cash Out" button.

When To Expect?

Currently, Google Task Mate is available on an invite-only basis and it remains to be seen how long it will be in the beta stage. From the description of the app, we can expect it to be available in other global markets as well but the exact countries where it will be supported is yet yo be known. We can expect further details regarding Google Task Mate to be revealed sometime soon.

