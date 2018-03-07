Google Tez now gets a new chat feature

Google's UPI-based payments app Tez gets a new chat feature. As per some reports from the Beebom the new chat feature allows a user to chat with the contact they are transferring money. The report further suggests that Google has added a dedicated chat button to the app which is placed right next to 'Pay and Request" button.

Further, the app will also allow users to disable the chat feature and also block some a specific contact. The chat feature for the Tez app is in its initial phase and is not yet available for all the users. Google Tez app is UPI-backed payments application which allows the user to securely pay both online and offline and also make person-to-person transactions. Google had been working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to build the app in accordance with its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) standard.

Just like BHIM, users can also transfer money to others with their account numbers and IFSC codes. As of now, the mobile app supports 55 banks in India, and they include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Back in December 2017, Google announced that it was working on something new for Tez, but now since it's out we have a clear picture of how exactly the new feature will function. In order to add a new bill, users just have to go to the New Payment tab and tap on Pay your bills option. The app will then provide a user with a list of over 80 billers to choose and add your account info and start making payments instantly.

The app will also push notifications as a new bill comes in. To make it simple, the app will keep track of your previous payments wherein a user can check which bills have been paid already. The bill payments made are categorized by each billed and users can set up bill payments for multiple accounts. Google was also giving away scratch cards where users won up to Rs 1,000 for each biller they added to Tez during February. You can read this story here.

