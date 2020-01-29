Google To Add Live Transcription Feature To Its Translate App News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google will soon add a live transcription feature to its translate app, for Android OS. The feature is currently under the preliminary stage. Once the feature is launched, you can use it to record audio in one language form and get its filtered output in another real-time scenario. The search-giant has already presented a demo of the new feature, during AI demos, held in San Francisco, on Tuesday.

The feature will not instantly get functional with audio files. It will rather be coming as live audio captured via a smartphone microphone. However, Google says users can capture audio from the recorded audio that they will play using a speaker. The real-time or live transcription of multilingual audio files is more complex than the simple translation of written text from one language to another. And, to use the live transcription feature, internet connection is a must.

The new feature while transcribing the audio file, will grammatically analyze sentences line by line, according to the context. These grammar updates will include proper use of word choices, insertion of punctuations, evaluation of sentences, and more.

Another side of the story is-- the quality of live transcription feature might even get affected, due to your phone's microphone or the used cases and covers. Other than that, even different languages could complicate translations. Google official, however, said that the upcoming transcription feature will easily transcribe multilingual files, without any delay and with no grammar errors.

A report said that the live transcription feature, as of now, has been tested in French, German, and Spanish languages. And, in the days to come it will be tested in other different languages. With each testing, Google will also need to find the flaws so that the feature rolls out in its final form, with zero flaws. Lastly, there is no official revealed date about when the feature will be introduced. Considering the prolific demand, we can sooner expect the feature to get through Android.

