Google To Increase Participants Limit Up To 32 On Duo Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google is planning to increase the number of participants on the Duo app soon. Last March, the number of participants was raised from 8 to 12. Google said in a statement that the number of participants in group video calls would be increased to 32.

A few days ago, the company announced that Duo is bringing group call support for the web with various effects. The use of video chat apps for the coronavirus epidemic has increased around the world.

Duo has also added new effects and will now be able to compete with other video chat apps by increasing the group video call participant limit.

Last month the company said it was working to increase the limit on video call participants and has now confirmed that by sending an email to the platform.

Google also said that they are working on the video quality of the app. Google Duo has rolled out the new AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec technology that will provide better quality even on very slow connections.

The app will allow two users to send personalized videos and voice messages, and stories can be saved after 24 hours.

A few days ago, Duo brought new Mother's Day effects and family modes on the occasion of Mother's Day. By increasing the participant's limit on group calls, Duo will now compete with videos like Zoom, Microsoft Team.

Google is adding new features very soon as the use of video calling service has increased. The ability to make group calls on the web a few days ago and now it is trying to make a better place in the market by increasing the participant's limit. However, there is no exact news when it will come, but it is expected to be available soon.

