Google To Permanently Pull Plugs-Off Play Music On February 24

Google has been consistently working on improving its services for its devices and applications. Its mobile operating system, i.e, Android has also received some major upgrades over the past few years. The company has loaded this mobile OS with a plethora of features and options for customizations. The Android OS also relies on services from Google. The most commonly used is the Google Play Store. It's like the one-stop destination for Google and third-party applications. Amongst the several in-house apps developed by Google in Play Music.

The Play Music comes as the Google Play line of applications that was introduced back in 2011. It comes as a rival to other popular music applications such as Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, and others. Just like the remaining, this app also has the option to stream music online besides just the offline playback. Back in December 2020, Google confirmed the app's shut down.

However, the users were given some additional timeframe to backup the saved data. If you have been using this application for music playback then you already must have got notified on the app regarding the same. But, the same has been confirmed by the company once again along with the final date for deleting this music playback and streaming service.

When Is Google Play Music Shutting Down Permanently?

Google in an email sent to several users has confirmed that the Play Music service will be permanently deleted on February 24. Post this date; you won't be able to access any data such as saved libraries and in-app purchases. Google has also confirmed that there will be no option to recover the deleted data once the app and its services have been deleted. Therefore, it is advised to backup any saved data if you haven't done so yet.

It is worth mentioning that Google has notified the same on the app and had also given an option to transfer the data to YouTube music. The latter is the new music streaming application that brings along several new improvements and features.

