Google updates search app: Several search and browsing features unveiled

Google has introduced its counterpart for news feed which will display a personalized stream of news, articles and other content. The content will appear on its latest app for Android and iOS which has simply been named 'Google'.

The feed on the Google app will be derived from users' search history and followed content. Google is hoping to develop the 'Google' app into a browsing as well as a search platform. The technology giant hopes to lure in users by incorporating the latest feature. It expects users to keep tapping the app so they could get a fresh hit of news and interesting content.

The latest features of the app will replace Google Now. The space below the search bar will now show news cards related to user's interests.

The Google App will also feature an option to 'follow' categories of news users find most interesting. Sports and entertainment news are a couple of examples that users can choose to follow by tapping on the 'follow' button tagged with each category.

Google, unlike its peers, is not emphasizing on videos in search. While Facebook and Twitter have populated their feed with videos, Google still focuses on providing readable content to users.

It is obvious that the app with its latest features is still being worked upon and will improve subsequently. It is quite interesting that Google still focuses on written content. With categorization of the news feed, you may find Google app more useful than ever.

I believe Google will introduce several changes to the app in coming time and will try to make it an advanced search and browsing app. Seems like Google is focusing on mobile app browsing more than ever before given the increasing use of smartphones.