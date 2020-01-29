Google Working On Its Mobile App To Personalize Business Experience News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google is currently working on a mobile app to personalize the business experience of users, claims a report. The new app will include various independent apps and technologies. The app is expected to be a part of Google's G Suite. With the mobile app, Google would compete directly with unified communications players like Microsoft.

Earlier this month, Google Cloud CEO shared information related to the new app with Google Cloud salespersons and business partners. The upcoming mobile unified communications app would include hangouts meet, instant messaging app, hangouts chats, and Google's app for video-conference. It is expected to get laced up with Gmail, online storage service drive, and email service from Google itself.

With the app coming into the picture, the G Suite will be further expanded. As we know, the Google G Suite for the concerned business users includes apps like Calendar, Meet, Gmail, Docs, and more. When Google learned about the growing demand of G Suite, amongst business users and other channel partners, the giant increased the price of its Suite. The price is likely to get even higher after the mobile app is introduced to the G Suite.

The reason behind the introduction of a new app is-- Google is keen to win back its business partners who have switched their communication platforms, to unified communications players like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Both the communication hubs offer services like voice and video-based calling functions. Also, they merge with other productivity apps and workplace tools like Salesforce and Dropbox.

On the other hand, Google is thriving for the features seen at central collaboration hubs. And, so the search engine is keen on to upgrade its G Suite services. Even after the app is launched, it will take quite some time for the users to get through. The other challenges that might get along Google's way are flaws in the app and security breach. To tackle this unwanted situation, the company needs to test the app with a high proximity level.

