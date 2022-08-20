Government Denies Ban On VLC Media Player In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

VLC Media Player, a popular platform for users worldwide, was banned in India without anyone noticing it. As per VideoLan, the developer behind VLC Media Player, the platform has been banned in the country in February this year. Despite the ban, it was working normally for users who had already downloaded it.

Previously, VideoLan confirmed that it has not received the exact reasons as to why VLC Media Player was blocked in India. Now, the company has tried to approach the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to understand the reason for the ban on their app and website but in vain.

Government Denies Banning VLC

A report by The Economic Times cites Felix Pual Kühne, a VideoLan board member stating that the organization first noticed the ban on the VLC Media Play app and website in India on February 13, 2022, after recording a plunge of 10 to 15% in website impressions on a global basis. He added that the company did not receive any official communication from the Indian government.

Though tech policy advocacy groups allege that the ban was imposed by the IT ministry, government officials deny banning VLC Media Player. The advocacy groups Free Software Foundation Tamil Nadu and Internet Freedom Foundation have demanded that the ministry lifts the alleged ban.

In another ET report, Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the president and lead developer at VideoLan, sought to alleviate concerns about the banned VLC Media Player being unsafe. He added that VLC is safe and the alleged Chinese hacking part is a misconception of a security report. Kempf clarified that VLC is neither controlled by the Chinese nor unsafe.

Ban On VLC In India

Last week, a series of tweets from VideoLan stated that it has been banned in India and sought help from the citizens of the country to revoke the ban. On its Twitter handle, the media player claimed that it has been banned in India without any specific reason. This ban on VLC follows that on over 200 Chinese apps since 2020, including PUBG, TikTok, UC Browser, and many others. Recently, the Indian government removed the most popular battle royale game, BGMI from the app stores in the country.

