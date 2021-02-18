Just In
Government Launches Sandes Messaging App: Here's How To Download
The Government has brought a new messaging app for the masses. Currently, all Government officials are using Government Instant Messaging System and now are they are allowed to use the Sandes application. Apart from the Sandes application, The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY) has already started working on a new application called Samvad.
The Government claims that these applications are specially designed to offer privacy to all users. Both Government officials and individual users are allowed to use the Sandes application and it requires your email ID and mobile number for the sign-up. However, to download the app users need to go through these steps.
Here Is How To Download Sandes Application?
You'll be surprised to know that the app is already available for both Android and iOS users. But, you should have the Android version 5.0 or above and for iOS devices, you should have iOS 11 or above. To download the app you should first download the APK file via the GIMS portal. Notably, this app is not available in the Play Store or App Store, which means users have to install the application via the Government portal.
After downloading the app, users have to sign up with their mobile number and email ID. Then, users will get a six-digit OTP to continue the process. Furthermore, the Sandes will enable users to do a backup of their messages in the email ID. This is completely new as WhatsApp does in Google Drive or iCloud.
Some More Features About The Sandes Application
The Sandes application doesn't allow users to change their number or email ID after signing up. This means that users have to use the same number or email ID to use the application. You can also delete the account and create the account again via a different mobile number or email ID. It also allows you to sync your all contacts who are using the same application. But, you cannot send an invitation.
