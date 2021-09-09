Gowri Ganesh Festival Wishes: Send Ganesh Festival Stickers On WhatsApp News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gowri Ganesh festival is celebrated across India. The Gowri Ganesh festival 2021 celebrations start today, September 9, and will go on for the next few days. If you're looking for ways to celebrate the festival virtually, we have a few ways described here. For instance, you can send Gowri Ganesh festive wishes on WhatsApp using stickers.

Gowri Ganesh Stickers On WhatsApp

WhatsApp stickers are a fun and easy way to express your feelings. When it comes to such festivities, WhatsApp stickers make it easy to wish one and other. Moreover, WhatsApp stickers for the Gowri Ganesh festival can include text and other short messages. You can send Gowri Ganesh stickers on multiple platforms on both Android and iOS.

Gowri Ganesh Stickers On WhatsApp For Android

Here are the steps to send Gowri Ganesh festive stickers on WhatsApp for Android phones:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Gowri Ganesh or Ganesh festival stickers for WhatsApp. You will be redirected to the results page with many options and these include apps to send personalized messages, images, and more.

Step 2: Select the app that you like and download it. Now, grant access to WhatsApp to the newly downloaded app. Also, WhatsApp will ask for permission and you need to grant it.

Step 3: You will be able to see the new stickers pack on WhatsApp by clicking on the '+' icon in the emojis tab within a conversation, be it individual or group.

Step 4: You can now send the Gowri Ganesh WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family.

Gowri Ganesh Stickers On WhatsApp For iPhone

Gowri Ganesh stickers on WhatsApp for iPhone involve slightly different steps. You can find Gowri Ganesh stickers on the App Store, however, these might be paid apps. Moreover, the options here are quite limited. Worry not! There's another way to send Gowri Ganesh festive wishes on WhatsApp for iOS:

Step 1: Open the App Store > Sticker maker apps like Sticker.ly

Step 2: Once download, you can now create custom-made stickers for the Gowri Ganesh festival

Step 3: For instance, you can use any image in your gallery (or download new ones from the browser). You can also add a text message or wishes for this image. For instance, the Gowri Ganesh festival wishes can be sent in Kannada or any other regional language.

Step 4: Once the sticker is ready, provide the permission required to WhatsApp to use these stickers.

Step 5: Select the "+" icon on the WhatsApp sticker menu and send the Gowri Ganesh stickers to your family and friends.

