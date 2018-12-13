Helo app partners with Alt News to fight against fake news

Helo, a vernacular social platform has joined hands with Alt News, a leading non-partisan fact-checking partner authority, to curb the spread the fake news.

The first training session was held earlier this week at the Helo headquarters in Delhi NCR and was conducted by Alt News Co-Founder, Pratik Sinha.

"At Helo, we take issues such as misinformation and fake news very seriously. This is why we're honored to partner with Alt News, a renowned fact-checking authority, to ensure that our platform continues to be a safe and viable source of the latest news and trending topics," said Shayamanga Barooah, Head of Content Operations, Helo.

This partnership involves a series of training sessions conducted by Alt News to equip Helo's local content moderation team with their proprietary tools and methodology to identify and mitigate the threat of content from unverified sources.

"We are committed to integrating Alt News' tools and methodology into our world-class content moderation system, which is powered by our advanced machine learning algorithms and supported by a local content moderation team covering the 14 languages that we have on our platform," he added.

With over 25 million monthly active users nationwide, Helo's AI-powered, the visual platform is specifically designed for Indian mobile users. It enables users to easily create content with easy-to-use tools, and encourages interaction through features to make new friends, and share the latest and top trending jokes, memes, status updates, wishes, quotes, shayari, and Bollywood news.

"Our training sessions and knowledge exchange underscore our commitment to transparency and our high editorial standards when it comes to addressing incorrect or dubious information," said Pratik Sinha, Co-Founder, Alt News.

Helo offers a variety of privacy features to protect content on the platform, ensuring the safety and security of all its users.

Helo crossed more than 1 million downloads within the very first month of its India launch in June 2018 and has been consistently ranked among the top free apps on the Google Play Store.