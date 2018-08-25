Here's how you can avail 10% discount on train tickets with MobiKwik

MobiKwik, a digital financial services platform today announced pre offers for the upcoming festive season that promises up to 10 percent discount on train ticket bookings.

Customers who book their train tickets with the IRCTC app or website can avail this offer when they make payments via the MobiKwik app.

The users will be eligible to use their SuperCash balance to get up to 10 percent instant discount on their rail e-ticket booking amount.

Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, and Director, MobiKwik said, "Our association with IRCTC is yet another step towards promoting digitization and encouraging people to make payments through wallets and digital money. We have 70 percent of repeat users on IRCTC Rail Connect App and IRCTC website. The festive season is around the corner and millions of people will be booking train tickets, as they plan their travels to meet their loved ones. This offer will enable our users to pay for their tickets seamlessly and securely as well as get the tickets at a discounted price."

Furthermore, this would also help to reduce long queues at railway ticket counters. IRCTC is one of the largest e-commerce sites in the country and this offer will enable millions of users to save extra this festive season. The offers are valid separately on both the IRCTC Rail Connect App and IRCTC website.

To recall, MobiKwik also launched an instant loan of Rs. 5000 on its app, in partnership with Bajaj Finserv, India's most diversified NBFC.

This is the first-of-its-kind of credit disbursal product, in line with the company's objective of providing easy and instant credit to millions of Indians.

This product is designed to target millions of new to credit (NTC) customers as well as small business owners in the country. The amount credited can be utilized by the app users for a variety of payments, including bill payments, cab bills, as well as payments to offline and online merchants.