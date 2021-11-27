Just In
Here's Your Chance To Win LG Washing Machine Via Amazon Quiz
Amazon has announced a new series of quizzes for November named Funzone Carnival. There are a few contests like Jackpot, spin & win, and more. The Funzone Carnival Spin & Win contest will give you a chance to win the LG Washing Machine and Amazon Pay balance which can be used on the e-commerce site or one can transfer to the bank account as well.
Since it is a spin & win, you need to answer only one question correctly to grab the prize. Check here all details about the Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win quiz.
Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win Quiz Explained
The contest is already live on the e-commerce site and will run until Nov 29 (12:00 AM). Once winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually through email/SMS. You can also check the winner's names by going to the winner section page on Nov 30, 2021.
Besides, there are also some criteria for Amazon quiz contests such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).
Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win Quiz: Prize Details
Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win quiz consists of a total of six slices. One slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". The prizes include -
- LG Washing Machine (1 winner)
- Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)
- Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)
- Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)
- Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (20 winners)
The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. Further, the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Jan 30, 2022.
Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win: How To Play?
First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to play the game. If you are already running the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone then go to the app. Now, follow these steps:
Step 1: Head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.
Step 2: There will be the Funzone Carnival Spin & Win banner at the top of the page and click on the banner to start the game.
Step 3: Then you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly.
Your wrong answer will deprive you to enter the prize pool. It is also important to note that if the pointer of the spin wheel stops on "better luck next time" then also you'll be eliminated from the game. To make your job easy, we are listing the correct answer to the Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin & Win quiz.
Question: How many sides does a square have?
Answer: 4
