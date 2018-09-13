ENGLISH

Hike launches animated stickers to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

The stickers are available for download in the sticker shop within the Hike app on both Android and iOS.

By

    Homegrown messaging platform Hike has announced the launch of its new animated stickers to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

    The special packs highlight the ceremonies and visarjan, popular phrases from Ganesh Utsav, it also showcases the most popular Mumbai, Pune pandals and the Ashtavinayak in Pune.

    The new sticker packs comes in Marathi, Hindi and English depict different dimensions of the festival.

    To access the stickers, users need to navigate to the sticker store in the chat option. The stickers are available for download in the sticker shop within the Hike app on both Android and iOS.

    This is not the first time that the company has launched stickers earlier it had introduced special animated and camera sticker pack for Friendship Day and Ashadhi Ekadashi.

    According to the company, it offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages. These stickers covered across 500+ sticker packs which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses.

    For those who are not aware, Hike was launched in 2012 and acquired a user base of over 100 million in January 2016. In August 2016, Hike raised its fourth round of funding of $ 175 million led by Tencent and Foxconn at a valuation of $1.4 billion, making it the fastest company in India to attain a valuation of $ 1 billion, having reached the milestone in just 3.7 years.

    Investors in Hike include Tencent, Foxconn, Tiger Global, Softbank, and Bharti. Apart from these, some of the top tech veterans from the Silicon Valley have also invested in the company and are advisors.

