Hike Messenger announced the launch of a new marketing campaign "No Formality"

Popular Indian messenger app and platform Hike Messenger flagged its new marketing campaign titled "No Formality".

A spokesperson from the company stated, "No Formality is a way of life that emphasizes that you should simply be yourself without any formalities or pretense - a way of celebrating traditions without formality. It is about accepting that we all need to treat each other as equals in a fun and easy manner. And 'No Formality' is an expression of that spirit. 'No Formality' cuts across culture, language, and geographies and is a reflection of our society. We believe that in today's day and age, more people need to hear this message because in so many ways it also represents us. With that, we are excited to introduce our brand new ad campaign: Hike - No Formality"

The campaign was launched with the showcasing of a film which highlighted the cultural and traditional beliefs associated with the festivities of Diwali. Three more films will be released as a part of the campaign.

The campaign will be hosted till December 2017 through various social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The campaign will also take the support of digital media channels in addition to traditional media channels including TV and radio.

The campaign will feature in five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The campaign will be panned across 16 Indian states. Our readers who are willing to experience the campaign can head to youtube.com/HikeApp.

The Hike Messenger app has more than 100 million downloads and has had a slow growth this year. Reviving the app usage is certainly one of the agendas of the campaign.