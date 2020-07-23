HiPi Beta Version To Be Available Soon: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

ZEE5 last month announced its own TikTok rival short video-sharing app HiPi. Demand for local video-sharing apps has increased in the market since the government banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Previously, the parent brand of the TikTok, ByteDance, has claimed that it could incur a loss of more than $6 billion (Rs. 45,000 Crore) due to this development. There are so many TikTok's alternative apps including Chingari, Mitron, and Roposo, and more.

The Head of the company added that the goal of the ZEE5 is to always be a super app. The app already content from televisions, originals shows, live news, live TV, hypo casual gaming platform named play, and more. However, the company said that it is wrong to say that it is the result of TikTok Ban because the steps to create such a platform are not taken overnight.

HiPi is not yet available and the company said that the beta version will be available in the next 15 days. HiPi will not be a separate app, it will be a part of the ZEE5. Since the ZEE5 application already has 70 million active users, it will be more convenient to increase HiPi popularity. It will first be available for Android users and later for iOS users.

It will be completely free for users and advertisements can also be given on the platform. Advertisers will easily find influencers through this platform which will make it much easier to advertise. The app will launch with 300 influencers, first adding about 200 people. The HiPi will have a complete manual + AI-driven content integration strategy that will allow the content to reach the viewer as soon as it is moderated which is not available on other platforms.

On the other hand, ZEE5 also planning to offer from next year various purchasing models such as digital tipping, digital gifting, premium content will also be available for a subscription.

