Holi WhatsApp Stickers: How To Create And Send Holi WhatsApp Stickers?
Holi is the festival of colors and celebration. As India celebrates Holi, one can send WhatsApp wishes through unique stickers. If you're looking for ways to create customized Holi stickers or to simply download Holi stickers - here's everything you need to know. One can create and send Holi WhatsApp stickers for both Android and iPhones.
How To Download And Send Holi WhatsApp Stickers?
WhatsApp stickers have surged in popularity and a lot of app developers have released interesting and fun WhatsApp stickers. One can find several WhatsApp stickers for different occasions, which can simply be downloaded on Google Play or App Store. Firstly, let's see how to download and send Holi WhatsApp stickers.
Step 1: Open Google Play or App Store on your Android or iPhone
Step 2: Search for Holi stickers
Step 3: You will find several options on Google Play, which can be downloaded for free. On the other hand, App Store might have limited options and could come with a price tag
Step 4: If you like any app, you can go ahead and download it
Step 5: Provide it the required permissions to sync with WhatsApp and other messaging apps on your phone
Step 6: Once done, you can open WhatsApp and integrate the new Holi WhatsApp sticker options and send them to your contacts.
How To Create Holi WhatsApp Stickers?
The aforementioned option is easy and requires you to simply download an app for Holi WhatsApp stickers. That said, you can also create custom Holi WhatsApp stickers on your phone. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open Google Play or App Store on your Android or iPhone
Step 2: Search for sticker-making apps. Sticker.ly is one option. You can find more and download any of your choice
Step 3: Once downloaded, you can create custom Holi WhatsApp stickers. You can use images from your gallery or download new ones or even pick options within the app
Step 4: You can also add text to complete the Holi WhatsApp sticker
Step 5: Once done, allow the required permissions to integrate the sticker pack on WhatsApp and other messaging apps on your phone
Step 6: You can now send custom Holi WhatsApp stickers to your contacts.
