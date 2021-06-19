Just In
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Acknowledges Windows 11: Files DMCA Complaint To Google
- 2 hrs ago Mi Mix 4 Leaked With SD888, 120W Fast Charging; Could Arrive In Q3 This Year
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Knox Vault Announced For The Galaxy S21 Series Of Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago TRAI Subscriber Data: Reliance Jio Adds 7.82 Million Users In March
Don't Miss
- Finance Mutual Funds Or FD, Which Is Better For A Ten-Year Investment?
- Movies Lara Dutta Has A Savage Reply To Fan Asking If She Took Vaccine: Just Because I Didn’t Post A Pic
- Automobiles 2021 BMW R 1250 GS BS6 India Launch Teased: Expected Price & Available Variants
- News PM Modi J&K meet: Mehbooba calls PDP meeting to discuss Centre's invite to political parties
- Sports Euro 2020: Spain vs Poland: Luis Enrique could make these three changes
- Education Milkha Singh: The Legendary Indian Sprinter’s Inspirational Journey To Success
- Lifestyle Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is Style And Elegance Personified In Her White Organza Saree With Printed Fancy Blouse
- Travel World Picnic Day 2021: 5 Best Picnic Spots To Visit In And Around Bangalore
WhatsApp Introduces New Stickers For Father’s Day: How To Download And Share
Father's Day is celebrated on June 20. The ongoing pandemic has changed everything as we would now prefer to greet our loved ones through social media platforms without going out. Besides, many of us stay away from home. Well, WhatsApp has something special for you.
To celebrate Father's Day WhatsApp has launched a new pack of stickers for both Android and iOS devices called - "Papa mere Papa". According to the WABetaInfo, the new stickers are now available in India and Indonesia. Let's take a look at how to download and send Father's Day WhatsApp stickers.
How To Download And Send Father's Day Stickers On WhatsApp
Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and go to your father's chat.
Step 2: Now, click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' sign placed at the end of your sticker list.
Step 3: Click on this and you can see the new "Papa mere Papa" sticker pack at the top of the list.
Step 4: Finally download it to send your father.
Apart from these in-built stickers, several third-party apps will allow you to download Father's Day Stickers for WhatsApp. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Father's Day stickers for WhatsApp. Then you will get many options there e.g. Happy Fathers Day 2021, Stickers for Father's Day.
Step 2: Select one of your choices and download it.
Step 3: Then, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission.
Step 4: Finally, you can see the Father's Day stickers on WhatsApp, from where you can share them with your father.
How To Create WhatsApp Stickers
You can also make custom stickers with your photos. For that, there are multiple apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and Apple's App Store. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Install any Sticker maker app of your choice from the Play Store and App Store.
Step 2: Open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.
Step 3: Then give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. You can also add the caption as you wish on the sticker.
Step 4: Finally, you can add it to WhatsApp and can share it.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460