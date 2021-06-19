WhatsApp Introduces New Stickers For Father’s Day: How To Download And Share News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Father's Day is celebrated on June 20. The ongoing pandemic has changed everything as we would now prefer to greet our loved ones through social media platforms without going out. Besides, many of us stay away from home. Well, WhatsApp has something special for you.

To celebrate Father's Day WhatsApp has launched a new pack of stickers for both Android and iOS devices called - "Papa mere Papa". According to the WABetaInfo, the new stickers are now available in India and Indonesia. Let's take a look at how to download and send Father's Day WhatsApp stickers.

How To Download And Send Father's Day Stickers On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and go to your father's chat.

Step 2: Now, click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' sign placed at the end of your sticker list.

Step 3: Click on this and you can see the new "Papa mere Papa" sticker pack at the top of the list.

Step 4: Finally download it to send your father.

Apart from these in-built stickers, several third-party apps will allow you to download Father's Day Stickers for WhatsApp. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Father's Day stickers for WhatsApp. Then you will get many options there e.g. Happy Fathers Day 2021, Stickers for Father's Day.

Step 2: Select one of your choices and download it.

Step 3: Then, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission.

Step 4: Finally, you can see the Father's Day stickers on WhatsApp, from where you can share them with your father.

How To Create WhatsApp Stickers

You can also make custom stickers with your photos. For that, there are multiple apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and Apple's App Store. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Install any Sticker maker app of your choice from the Play Store and App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: Then give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. You can also add the caption as you wish on the sticker.

Step 4: Finally, you can add it to WhatsApp and can share it.

Best Mobiles in India