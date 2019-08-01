How To File ITR In Just 7 Min With The New ClearTax Mobile Application News oi-Rohit Arora

Filing an ITR can be a daunting task, especially if you are someone like me who is not much familiar with tax-related documentation. Taxpayers often face difficulties in filing yearly tax returns and even miss deadlines due to various reasons. One of the most common reasons of missing an ITR deadline is the delay in the 'Date of issuance' of Form 16 from the employers.

This year also the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns. The new deadline to fill the ITR is 31st August, 2019, which gives you enough time to timely fill your income tax returns for the FY 2018-19. If you were still waiting for a magic wand to fill your ITR, the following information might come handy.

While crawling the web pages to find the easiest way to fill this year's tax returns, I came across this newly launched mobile app by ClearTax, the company which essentially provides solutions for Income Tax filing, GST compliance and Mutual Fund Investments.

The free to download mobile app can help you file the ITR in less than 10 minutes. The app allows you to upload the Form 16 on its database directly from your smartphone. Once the form is uploaded, the app auto-populates the ITR form to fill the required information.

If you were employed with more than one employer during the financial year, you can upload more than one Form 16 on the app to file the ITR. The mobile application also allows you to add income details manually and will simply compute the tax liability for the respective year. ClearTax app also provides an option to pre-fill data from income tax filing portal.

The application has a very easy-to-use interface. You can upload Form 16 with just one tap provided that the Form 16 is saved on your device. Once the form is uploaded, it hardly takes 6 to 7 minutes to file the ITR. If you are concerned about confidentiality of your accounts data, you must know that third-party services like ClearTax and BankBaazar.com use bank-grade security and 128 bit encryption to avoid any unwanted data hacks.

If you are still facing some issues in filing your ITR, I would recommend you to contact an expert. ClearTax also provides customer support and comprehensive tax guides on the company's official website. Ensure that you file the income tax returns before August 31, 2019 to avoid any penalty.

