How To Get 30% Off On MX Player Subscription From Google Pay News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last year, Google Pay announced the Go India game on its platform. This year the UPI-based payment app has brought the Fan Wall quiz contest which went live earlier this month and will run until Nov 14 (tomorrow). The contest is giving chance to users to win vouchers, cashbacks, and much more.

Each day, there will be a new set of questions, and you can get 30 percent off on the MX Player subscription by answering today's questions. To make your job easy, here we are listing all the correct answers to the Google Pay Fan Wall quiz contest for today (Nov 13).

Google Pay Fan Wall Quiz Contest Details

Before knowing the answers, you must know, for participating in the Google Pay Festive Season quiz contest, one will have to build the fan wall. One can build the fan wall by completing six payments which include -

A minimum of Rs. 50 mobile recharge.

Pay a merchant online for a minimum of Rs. 50.

Make a bill payment of a minimum of Rs. 50.

Scan and pay any merchant for a minimum of Rs. 50.

Send money to a friend which should be a minimum of Rs. 50.

Do a bank transfer of a minimum of Rs. 1,000.

By completing the aforementioned six payments by Nov 14, 2021, to get a chance to win a scratch card worth Rs. 20- Rs. 300 and draw a ticket that will help you to earn Rs. 600. One can earn a maximum of one scratch card and one ticket by completing this campaign.

Google Pay Fan Wall Quiz Contest Answers For Nov 13, 2021

Question 1: What is the full form of IPL in cricket?

Answer: Indian Premier League

Question 2: A cricket umpire raises both of their arms straight above their head - what does this signify?

Answer: The batsman has scored a six

Question 3: Who owns the IPL franchise cricket team - Mumbai Indians?

Answer: Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Question 4: What is the color of India's jersey in cricket?

Answer: Blue

Question 5: Who bowled the fastest delivery ever of 100.2mph in a cricket match?

Answer: Shoaib Akhtar

