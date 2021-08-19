You Can Get Amitabh Bachchan Voice On Alexa: Here’s How News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India launched the voice of the much-celebrated Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan on Alexa. This move is taken as an initiative to amuse existing users and lure users of Apple Siri and Google Assistant towards its own voice assistant. Notably, this addition to Alexa follows the launch of the voice of Samuel L. Jackson, the well-known American actor and producer in 2019.

Notably, Amitabh Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to be added to the Alexa voice library. If you own an Alexa-powered device, then you can interact with it with the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. However, this feature is limited only to the Android app for now.

Talk To Amitabh Bachchan On Alexa

To enable the voice of Amitabh Bachchan on your Alexa devices, be it Echo smart speakers or smart displays, you need to pay Rs. 149 per year, which is an introductory price. You can simply voice over the command "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" to make the payment and interact with the celebrity. Once you buy this package, you can use the wake word "Amit Ji". Notably, by paying Rs.149 per year, you can access handpicked content by the celebrity, high life stories, a selection of poems by his father, motivational quotes, tongue twisters and more.

You can also give commands in India and get to know the weather updates, set alarms, and play songs as you do with Alexa. Interestingly, you can ask Amit Ji to wish you on your birthday by voicing the command, "Amit ji, it's my birthday"'.

How To Add Amitabh Bachchan Voice To Alexa

If you want to use this feature, then you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Give the command saying "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" and follow the instructions.

Step 2: Make the purchase by paying Rs. 149 per year.

Step 3: Now, say "Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word" on your Echo devices.

Step 4: Go to the Android version of Amazon app and click on the Alexa section.

Step 5: Here, go to Setting and enable the wake word "Amit ji".

That's it! You can now follow the commands as detailed above. You can change the language of interaction between Hindi and English from the device settings on your Alexa app or by voicing out the command, "Alexa, speak in Hindi".

