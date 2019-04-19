How to get Bharti AXA General Insurance for two-wheeler from Airtel Payments Bank News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel Payment Bank partners with Bharti AXA General Insurance to cover two- wheeler insurance

Airtel Payment Bank has joined hands with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer two- wheeler insurance to its customers across India.

The insurance will be available on MyAirtel app and at over 40,000 Airtel Payments Bank banking points.

Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said. "We are delighted to partner with Bharti AXA General Insurance to launch an affordable and convenient two-wheeler insurance product. Our unique distribution network and digital assets allow us to reach millions of under-insured Indians. This partnership is one important step of many, in our journey towards offering a full suite of accessible, simple and easy to use financial solutions for an inclusive India."

Airtel said this two-wheeler insurance product offers 70 percent savings on an annual premium, personal accident cover, protection against third-party liabilities and inspection-free renewal. Customers can also avail towing services at no extra cost on claim intimation, in the event the insured vehicle breaks down.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said, "We see immense opportunity in this association with Airtel Payments Bank and firmly believe that consumers will gain a great deal from our vehicle insurance schemes. The partnership shall provide us a humongous reach and help us expand our bandwidth by offering the cost-effective two-wheeler insurance to a wider audience across the country."

Notably, in India, approximately 75 percent of two-wheelers are uninsured, despite being mandatory by law. This is because of the lack of reach and distributor interest in pursuing small-ticket premiums, even more so in rural India.