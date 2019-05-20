ENGLISH

    How to get cash back from Amazon while purchasing flight tickets

    This offer is valid until May 31, 2019.

    By
    |

    E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the launch of domestic flight bookings in India. The company has partnered with online travel platform Cleartrip for this service and it can be accessed on the app and Amazon.in website.

    "We are excited to partner with Cleartrip and share their passion of creating best in class travel experiences," Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Pay, said in a statement.

    Amazon said it would not levy any additional charges in case customers cancel the ticket. They would only have to pay the airline cancellation penalty, the company said.

    The customers are also providing a cashback of Rs. 800 to Rs.2000 to its subscribers and Rs.400 to Rs. 1600 cashback to non- prime users.

    We're delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for prime members to get more value from their membership," Plasticware added.

    To refresh, Amazon had launched a publishing feature on Alexa Skill Blueprints which will allow you to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes.

    Using Skill Blueprints, you can use over 30 templates to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes. Choose from a variety of categories including Fun & Games, Learning and Knowledge, At Home and Storyteller to create custom games, unique stories, or household lists.

    Customers can create a personal skill for just their household, share one with friends and family, or publish their blueprint skill to the Alexa Skills Store. Personal skills that are limited to a customer's local device do not go through a certification process since they aren't published to the Alexa Skills Store.

    Skill Blueprints that are submitted for publishing on the Alexa Skills Store need to abide by our Content Guidelines, not contain material that is inappropriate for customers of Alexa and must go through the skill certification review.

     

    Besides customer can create a personal skill for just their household, share one with friends and family, or publish their blueprint skill to the Alexa Skills Store. 

    Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
