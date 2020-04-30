Just In
How To Pay For YouTube Premium Via UPI
YouTube has recently announced the launch of a new payment method for its customers in India. It allows users to make payments for both YouTube and YouTube Music. This means that users will now make payments via UPI, which is known as a suitable platform for digital payments in the country.
The new option enables all users to make payments and buy plans, whether it is monthly or long-term for Premium music. Besides, it allows you to rent movies and access to SuperChat. Also, the company allows you to make payments from credit and debit cards. However, this benefit is only available for Android users.
YouTube Premium Plans: Details
The company has announced two plans in the country, and they are priced at Rs. 139 per month and Rs. 399 for three months. The first plans allow you to watch content on one screen, while Rs.399 ships the same benefit for three months. The YouTube Premium offers content across several categories in both audio and video format.
It is worth noting that the company is offering free month trials after that money will deduct from your account. But, before availing the newly launched feature, users should know how to get the YouTube paid membership via Unified Payment Interface.
Here are some steps that will help you to you for YouTube membership via UPI
Step 1: First, you need to go to your profile, and then you have to tap on YouTube's premium section.
Step 2: After that, you have to select the plan, and then you need to check the payment option.
Step 3: Then, you have to choose the option and add your bank account with UPI ID.
Step 4: After that, you have to enter your UPI ID and fill your details, including location, then you will redirect to the buying option.
YouTube Extends Free Trials
Meanwhile, PhoneArena reported that YouTube has extended the free trials for its premium services. The company has not shared the expiry date. This seems like a really good move by the company to get the new users on its platform. But, still, there are many established players, which are offering the same benefits. So, we believe that the company will face tough competition from Netflix and Amazon Prime.
