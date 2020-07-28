ENGLISH

    IMD Launches Its First Weather App Mausam For Timely Weather Forecasts

    Weather apps are probably one of the most useful apps used globally. Now, the Indian government authorities have launched a new weather app called Mausam. The Earth Sciences Minister, Harsh Vardhan debuted the new weather app that provides weather forecasts and other warnings.

    IMD Launches Its First Weather App Mausam For Timely Weather Forecasts

     

    Mausam Weather App Launch

    The Mausam app is one of the unique mobile applications as its developed in a partnership of national and international institutions. It is designed and developed jointly by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

    Union minister Harsh Vardhan further noted that a huge financial investment is required, something that's at least twice the present budget, to augment observational networks, replace old ships, and procure new computing resources. This suggests we can expect more updates for the Mausam app in the future.

    Mausam Weather App Features

    The Mausam app is designed to provide city-based weather forecasts and updates. Weather information like temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and so on are provided. Presently, 200 cities in India are covered in the Mausam app and will be updated eight times a day.

    Timely weather warnings will also be updated on the app. The Mausam app will provide users with nowcasts, a three-hour warning for local weather changes, and an update regarding the intensity. Roughly 800 weather stations and districts are covered by the Mausam app.

    In case there's a case of severe weather change, the impact will also be included. For instance, an incoming cyclone in the coastal region. Such scenarios will also have timely weather updates and will be constants updated for the next seven days.

    The Mausam weather app also features color-coded alerts (red, yellow, and orange) twice a day for up to five days to warn people ahead of dangerous weather. Also, the weather information of the past 24 hours can be viewed on the app.

     

    The app comes at a time where many states are flooded with stranded people in India. With its timely updates and warnings, it might help people to prepare better for the change of weather. The app is available both on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
