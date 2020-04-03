India Government Launches Aarogya Setu App To Track Coronavirus Infection: How To Use News oi-Karan Sharma

Positive cases of coronavirus infection are increasing in India and almost everyone wants to be updated with the number. Unfortunately, the death toll has also increased in the last couple of days. The Government of India has imposed lockdown across the nation and asked everyone to stay home. Now, the government has launched a mobile app called AarogyaSetu which is developed in a public-private partnership.

This app will allow people to check the risk for themselves of catching the coronavirus. The app will use Bluetooth and GPS to track whether you have interacted with someone who could have tested positive for COVID-19.

AarogyaSetu app is available both on Android and iOS devices via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It comes with a download size of 2.9MB, and the interesting part about the app is that it has been already downloaded on more than 1 million devices in India.

How To Download And Use Aarogya Setu App

Once you download the app and open it on your smartphone, you will have a wide range of languages option you can choose among English, Hindi, Gujrati, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and more.

You have to choose the language and tap on next option.

Then you have to register yourself with the app by permitting the app to use your device location, Bluetooth.

The app will also share your data with the government of India.

Click on 'I Agree' to get registered.

Now you have to fill on your mobile number on which you will receive an OTP which you have to enter.

Now you have to fill in your details like name, sex, age, profession, travel history and tap on submit button.

Now the app will tell you the risk of getting infected, in my case it showed low risk.

The AarogyaSetu app also comes with a self-assessment test feature which can be used by anyone to test themselves. It also has a COVID-19 Heplcenters feature which has the contact list of all the help centers across India.

How Does Aarogya Setu Works

The AarogyaSetu app uses the Bluetooth and GPS of the device with other devices on which it is installed. The app calculates the risk on the bases on the positive cases of coronavirus from these contacts. The Government stated that this app will help them to track people and take necessary steps to isolate the infected people.

