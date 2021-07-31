Indian Government Launches Sandes App To Rival WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, the Indian government is launching a slew of apps as an alternative to the popular apps and already banned Chinese apps. In one such recent move, the central government has launched an instant messaging platform called Sandes.

The Sandes app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The launch of this app was announced by the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in the Lok Sabha.

WhatsApp Rival Sandes App Launch

The Indian government's latest instant messaging platform, Sandes is touted as an effective alternative to WhatsApp owned by Facebook. This app can be used by anyone with a valid email ID and mobile number. Currently, the Sandes app is being used by only the government employees and agencies that are related to it.

Notably, Sandes is an open source-based, secure, cloud-enabled platform. It is hosted by the government and on goverment infrastructure, thereby ensuring the control remains within the government only. It features group and one-to-one massaging, audio-video call, file and media sharing and e-gov application integration among other aspects.

It is claimed to have a web version that lets users send and receive messages from the web browser. Also, the Sandes app will have the ability to host audio and video conferences, enhanced chatbot and remote backup and wipeout of data. While not all these features are available in this app for now, these aspects are to be rolled out in the near future.

The Sandes app can be configured to manage messaging and is integrated with other government apps. The management portal is for the organization and employee on-boarding, group management, employee verification, broadcasting messages, dashboard and analytics.

The government seems to have pursued the 'Sandes' app development besides other projects involving homegrown apps and software following its spat with the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp regarding the new privacy policy and IT rules.

What do you think about the Sandes app? Will you use it if it is made available for all users? Do leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

