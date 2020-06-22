Indian Government Ridicules Reports Of Permitting Ban Of China-Linked Apps In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It hasn't been long since we came across several reports claiming an advisory being rolled out by Indian agencies regarding the use of Chinese smartphone apps. This came amidst the growing tension at the Indo-China borders. As many as 52 apps were flagged red. Following this, another advisory was making rounds online claiming to be from by NIC. It stated that the government has asked Google and Apple to ban these apps from their platform.

What the Indian Government Has To Say?

Just to recap, the fake NIC order which was doing rounds online stated that the regional executives of Google and Apple have been given a directory by the Indian government. Both companies have been asked to restrict the Chinese apps from the Play Store and App Store respectively.

The list of apps that have been asked to be restricted is similar to the 52 apps which were red-flagged by the Indian agencies earlier. The apps which were directed to be restricted as per the fake NIC report include TikTok, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, CamScanner, Clash Of Kings, and Vmate, etc.

But, the Indian government has now confirmed that this NIC order circulating over the web is fake. The government has not given any such directory to Google or Apple to restrict the usage of this app in their respective stores. A tweet stating this NIC order to be fake has been shared.

What Should You Keep In Mind While Installing An App?

There are numerous apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store which you can download and install. Some are paid and some are free. The paid version of apps tends to be more secure than free ones. While installing, you always come across several permissions that need to be granted for an app.

And the majority of the apps will ask permission to access your call logs, contacts, SMS, and even location. You need to be careful while permitting any third party app and make sure you check all the reviews and ratings before downloading or installing an app.

