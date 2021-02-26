Indian Railways UTS On Mobile App Reopens Unreserved General Ticket Booking News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Indian Railways booking platform is one of the most-accessed platforms online. However, for a while, the unreserved general ticket booking was stopped. Things are changing now and the Indian Railways has once again started allowing passengers to book unreserved general tickets via the Indian Railways UTS mobile app, making it convenient for hundreds of travelers.

What Is UTS On Mobile App?

Looking back, the Indian Railways brought in a new mobile app called the UTS on Mobile platform. The easy-to-use platform allowed passengers to book and cancel unreserved general tickets. The idea was to bring in cashless, paperless, and skip queues for this kind of booking. However, it was briefly shut down during the lockdown phase in India.

UTS On Mobile App Reopens Again

Going into the details, the Indian Railways announced bringing back the UTS mobile app for unreserved train booking. The Indian Railways noted that all Zonal Railways concerned for unreserved train services can enable UTS on mobile app for issuing unreserved tickets.

The UTS on mobile app can also issue unreserved train tickets for sub-urban sections, non-sub-urban, and zonal railways. Looking back, the Indian Railways has stopped the mail train and suburban train services during the lockdown phase. Now, nearly 90 percent of the suburban train services have resumed.

UTS On Mobile App: How To Book Tickets

Booking your next unreserved train tickets just got easier. The UTS on Mobile app is available on both Google Play and App Store for Android and iPhone devices. Here is how to book tickets on the UTS mobile app:

Step 1: Firstly, you will need to grant GPS permission on the UTS on Mobile app. This will enable you to book tickets from your city, generally within a 10 Km radius.

Step 2: Next, you will need to provide some basic information like your name, mobile number, and other details to register on the UTS for mobile app.

Step 3: You will get an OTP to the registered mobile number to complete the registration.

Step 4: The final registration will generate your ID and the password for the UTS on mobile app. Using this, you can book unreserved train tickets.

Best Mobiles in India