Instagram Brings Back Chronological Feed; Here’ s How It Works News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is one of the most used social media platforms among youngsters. The Meta-owned platform is continuously bringing new features to make it more user-friendly. Now, the app has announced two new features that allows users to view their Instagram feeds in chronological order. Instagram chronological feed includes two options - Following and Favourites.

Instagram Chronological Feature Explained

Instagram head Adam Mosseri talked about this feature last year during Senate Panel. Now, the chronological feature is rolled out globally for both iOS and Android users. The new features give users more choice and control over their feed.

As mentioned above, chronological feed has two options. The first option named Following which will show posts from the people you follow, on the other hand, the Favourites option will show posts of your favorite people. Instagram allows you to add up to 50 accounts as favorites. Both options will show you posts in chronological order.

How Does It Work?

Firstly, you need to go to the Instagram Home page and tap on Instagram branding placed at the top left. Now, you'll get the Following and Favourites options. Then click on the 'Favorites' option to see post from your favourite people. You can also add your friend as a favourite by clicking on the three-dot menu. Instagram won't notified users if you are adding someone as favourite.

Alternatively, you can click one Following option to show posts from the people or page you follow.However, neither of these two options can be set as the default. Users need to manually select those two options to see favorite people or following people's posts. This means, Instagram home page will still show you default algorithm-based feed.

Besides, a recent report claimed that the Meta-owned platform is increasing daily time limit on Instagram. Users could previously set a daily time limit as low as five minutes; however, it will soon let users run up to three hours the app. To set a daily time limit on Instagram, you need to go your Instagram account and then click on three-dot menu option. Now, click on the Your Activity option > Time Spent > Set daily time limit.

