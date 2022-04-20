ENGLISH

    Instagram Brings Product Tagging Feature For Everyone; How Does It Work

    By
    |

    Instagram, the Meta-owned platform is now used by almost everyone for personal as well as business purposes. Now, the photo-sharing app has added a new feature named Product Tagging, which will let you tag any product to your feed posts.

     
    Instagram Brings Product Tagging Feature For Everyone

    Earlier, the feature was only available for creators and brands and is now available to all users in US. It is also important to note that the feature will only work on public accounts. Check here how it works.

    Instagram Product Tagging Explained

    The feature is now limited to US users. There is no info on when it will be made available in India. Instagram is now giving access to everyone to tag products on their feed posts by which users can support any brand they like to help. And users can shop products directly from the post with one click. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to add product tags on your feed posts.

    How To Add Product Tags On Your Post

    Step 1: First, open your Instagram and click on the 'Plus' icon placed at the top right corner. Then click on the post option and select any image or video that you want to post.

    Step 2: Click on next and then you can edit your video or image. Now, you can find the Tag products option below the Tag People.

    Step 3: Tap on that and then photo to start tagging products. You can search the particular product and specify any styles and/or colors, then tap to add tag. Finally, you can share your post. One can also add more than one product to their posts.

    Additionally, when you tag someone's product on your post, they will get a notification. All the tagged posts will also be visible on their profile. When you are using the product tagging feature, if someone taps on your product tag on your feed post, they'll be able to get detailed information about the particular product through a product detail page on Instagram.

     

    Besides they can purchase the product directly in the app or via the brand's product detail page. Now, this feature only works for your feed posts. Instagram also stated users can also tag products on their stories in the future.

    Read More About: instagram news apps
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2022

