Instagram Down In India; Thousands Of Users Report Login, App Launch Issues

Popular social media platform Instagram is facing a major outage in India, reports DownDetector.com. Thousands of Instagram users have reported on the website as well as on Twitter that the app isn't working properly. Some are facing issues while logging into the app and for some, the app isn't opening properly or feeds are not showing up.

Instagram Down In Several Cities Across India

The data shared by Downdetector.com has revealed that thousands of users have reported that Instagram isn't working for them in India. The majority of reports are from cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Users in cities like Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Kota, Indore, Surat, Raipur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, and Ranchi also seem to be having problems while using Instagram.

Instagram Seems To Be Having Server, Login Issues

Instagram users in India seem to be facing issues while logging into the app and website. The service doesn't seem to be working properly for thousands of users since 10 am this morning. Downdetector.com's data suggests that out of the reports, 44 percent of the users are facing issues with the app, 39 percent are getting server connection problems, and 18 percent are with the website. Instagram down page on the website has received over 6,000 comments.

Instagram also faced multiple similar outages in the past few months. One of them took place on April 19. During the outage, the service was down for thousands of users for several hours across India. Similar to the current outage, the previous downtime didn't affect all of the Instagram users in the country. Instagram's parent Meta hasn't acknowledged the issues and is yet to release an official statement regarding it.

Twitter Gets Flooded With Hilarious Memes After Instagram Outage

Soon after the service went down, Instagram users took Twitter to tweet some hilarious memes regarding the outage. Some of the funniest memes are posted below. Several users have reported that the popular media sharing platform has started working for them again.

Recently, Meta recently introduced 3D avatars to Instagram stories and direct messages in India. The new update allows the users to create a virtual version of themselves. In addition, the social media giant has also unveiled updated 3D avatars for Facebook and Messenger platforms with multiple customization features.

