Instagram Gets Two-Step Verification With New Security Check Feature; How To Use

Instagram has come a long way from being just a photo-sharing app. It has become one of the popular platforms for social media influencers specifically post the arrival of 'Reels' (short videos) like TikTok. The company has been proactively adding new features to make this platform more users friendly and secure. The latest feature introduced by the company focuses on the latter. Called "Security Check", the new feature will be useful for those who have been a victim of an account hack.

Instagram Security Check Feature: What Is It And How To Use?

Instagram has announced the arrival of a new "Security Check" feature which will come in handy for the users whose accounts might have been hacked earlier. It is primarily a two-factor authentication feature that will safeguard the affected accounts against future threats.

However, one will need to follow a few steps to enhance the security of the account and keep a tab on all the activities such as login information. With this security feature in place, users will get a prompt login which will ask them to run a security check and follow some additional steps to secure their accounts.

To use this new security feature, you will need to activate the two-way authentication option using your phone number and some authentication apps like Google Authenticator or Duo Mobile app. Following are the steps to switch on the two-way authentication factor in Instagram:

How To Activate Two-Way Authentication Security Feature On Instagram?

Step 1: Open your Instagram account and go to the profile section.

Step 2: Go to the settings menu.

Step 3: Click on the 'Security' option and select the 'Two-step' verification tab.

Step 4: Now, select the 'Get Started' option and you will see two different options for added security.

Step 5: Select the 'Login code from a third party authentication app' if you want to use Google Authenticator or Duo Mobile app for the two-factor authentication. Otherwise, you can also opt for the 'SMS code from your mobile phone' option to use the OTP method. Notably, you can use either of the methods for the enhanced security.

Additional Security Features Introduced By Instagram

In addition to the two-way security factor, the new security check feature will also notify users of suspicious login activities. If there has been any unauthenticated login attempt you will be notified of the same. Besides, you will also be now allowed to keep a tab on the login activities which you can access from the Settings menu.

