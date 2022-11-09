Just In
Instagram Now Allows In-App Scheduling of Posts and Reels; Here’s How to Schedule Instagram Content
Meta-owned Instagram has become a Facebook clone more than being a mere photo-sharing platform. It has rolled out a new feature that will let users schedule posts for later similar to Facebook. The app has announced new content scheduling tools that will let creators schedule a photo, reel, or carousel for up to 75 days in advance while live videos can be scheduled at up to 90 days in advance.
Notably, the ability to schedule posts on Instagram will be rolled out to all users across the world in the coming weeks. This will be a boon to influencers, businesses, and content creators who have been relying on third-party tools to schedule Instagram posts.
How to Schedule Instagram Posts on App
Follow the steps below to know how to schedule posts using the in-app scheduling feature on Instagram.
Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your phone.
Step 2: Tap on the Plus icon to create a post using an image or video as usual.
Step 3: You can also tap the profile image with a plus icon to create reels.
Step 4: Tap on the next icon and choose the filter you prefer to add.
Step 5: You can caption relevant to the post should be added to provide additional information such as location and music.
Step 6: You can use the Advanced Settings option at the bottom.
Step 7: Scroll down and tap on Schedule.
Step 8: Choose the preferred date and time for the post to go live.
Step 9: Go to Instagram post flow and tap on Schedule Post.\
That's it!
Other New Instagram Features
In addition to the Schedule feature, Instagram has also rolled out Achievements for creators, which will encourage them to reach their goals to unlock their achievements. The Reels achievements can be unlocked by collaborating with other creators using Instagram Collabs, using interactive stickers on reels such as adding quizzes, polls, and questions, remixing a reel, or using trending audio or effects in the reels.
In addition to these, Instagram is also testing a set of new features such as dealing in digital collectibles to help content creators monetize their presence on the platform. It will also soon support creators by buying NFT (non-fungible tokens) within the app.
