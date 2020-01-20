Instagram No Longer To Use IGTV Button News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Instagram has said that it will remove the IGTV button, as there have been fewer people to use the feature. Earlier, the feature was introduced in the app to allow users to watch long-form and vertical videos. It is depicted as a TV icon on the app's top right corner.

Going by a report, out of over 1 billion Instagram users only a few people have shown interest in IGTV icon. However, despite the company has removed the button from the main app, the users can have access over the IGTV videos by pressing the IGTV button, located at the bottom left corner of a post in the feed section.

In addition, the users can also visit their friends' profiles or other page profiles, to watch IGTV videos. You can independently download the IGTV app from the play store to watch your favorite long videos. In this way, you won't have to depend only on Instagram's main app featuring the IGTV icon.

While IGTV remained a debacle for Instagram and other apps, TikTok tasted huge success. On a comparative aspect, TikTok garnered 1.15 billion downloads over IGTV since June 2018. In the U.S. alone, TikTok got 80.5 million users in comparison to IGTV's 1.1 million downloads since IGTV launched.

Another factor that puts IGTV under a shadow is-- it didn't bring enough revenues for Instagram creators. Unlike YouTube or Facebook, users can't get ad revenues while using IGTV. However, Facebook and Instagram have shown financial support to IGTV developers by providing reimbursement for production costs for a few celebrities.

The contracts, under which Facebook and Instagram are aiding financial support to IGTV creators, must not extend to making content related to politics, social issues, or elections. Hence, the IGTV makers are highly careful about the contracts issued by both Facebook and Instagram.

IGTV seems to clearly losing the battle to the immense likes for Snapchat and TikTok. And, over a couple of years, the makers of these apps have received profitable revenues. Better than the late, Instagram must include very important videos under IGTV to attract more users, and hence bring creators more revenues.

