Instagram now allows a user to repost the stories they are tagged in

Instagram stays up to date when it comes to introducing new features to its Stories every month. The image-sharing platform brings these changes in order to keep its user base hooked to the platform. Now, Instagram has introduced a new feature which comes in the form of '@mention sharing'. The new feature is said to lead a huge rise in the number of Stories that are being posted on the Instagram's platform.

Instagram took it to its official blog post to announce that it will now allow the users to repost Stories that are posted by others to their own stories. Sounds interesting right, the new feature that is being rolled out to the image sharing platform allows a user to mention other users in their story, hence allowing the other users to repost the story on their profile in which they have been tagged.

The new updated feature (version 48) is currently live on both the iOS and Android platform, however, there is a catch. The feature is live and accessible by the users who have a public account. It is somewhat similar to the feature that Instagram has previously introduced, which allowed the users to hare public posts in their stories.

Going forward, when a user head over to their Instagram camera to post a story and tag someone, they will be able to see a pop-up notification informing them that 'mentioned users might repost the story for 24 hours'. So, now the users who are posting any stories, they will be aware that their story could be shared by other Instagram users.

Also, when any user posts a story on his/her profile, the user tagged in the story will be notified regarding the same via Direct Messages-like every other time. However, the users will also be able to see a link stating 'Add This to Your Story" along with the story in which they have been tagged. The user can then simply tap on the link which will show the story(the story in which the user is mentioned) as an overlay in their own story.

Further, prior to posting the story on a user's profile, a user can add more text, stickers, filters and even polls/emoji sticker that was added to Instagram earlier this year. These Instagram stories will also include the username of the user who had originally posted the story.