Instagram Reels Now Allows Users To Capture 60-Second Video

Instagram has now become quite popular among other social media platforms. Besides, the photo-sharing app is one of the platforms for social media influencers and brands to promote their business. In a recent tweet, Instagram has confirmed it is extending the time limit of its Reels.

Instagram Reels, the TikTok-alternative was launched last year where users could only record up to 15 seconds of video. In September, the platform increased the time limit to 30 seconds. Now, it will allow users to record up to 60 seconds of video.

Instagram Reels Details

For the unaware, Instagram Reels helps you to create short videos and the Reels videos can be seen by going to the next place of the search button. The Reels also offers editing tools such as all kinds of fun audio, AR effects. The short video can be shared on Instagram and also be saved in a dedicated section. Even one can also download Reels videos to their phone's local storage via a third-party app.

Instagram Reels witnessed a lot of popularity after the banned of TikTok. However, TikTok has now increased its video limit to three minutes. To compete with TikTok, Instagram is now reportedly working on a new feature named 'Earn bonuses from Instagram' which will help users to earn through Instagram Reels. However, influencers and creators can also now earn through this app but only when it is a paid promotion.

How About Competition?

If the app gets this feature in the future, Instagram is expected to compete with its rival platforms YouTube and Snapchat. For instance, Snapchat's Spotlight helps its users to earn money via their videos. However, there are some criteria like the uploaded video should be original and not copied and the Spotlight video should reach a certain point. Even it is said to give users the opportunity to earn a share of more than $1 million.

Similarly, Instagram users would only be eligible to earn once their videos will reach a certain point. As of now, the app has not shared any word on this. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

