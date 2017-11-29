Instagram lets users remix photos sent via direct messages

The Android app of Instagram has been updated taking it to the version number 24. This recent update has brought in a couple of new features aimed at Instagram Direct.

The major feature that has been rolled out to this update is called "remix". Once a friend sends you a photo via direct message, you can add a sticker to that photo and use the same in your reply. This way, you can give a remix to the photo that was shared with you. You also have the choice to draw a photo, add stickers or text, etc. to the photo that you received as a direct message.

Though this new remix feature is not very useful for all users, it will be a fun trick to edit the photos and share them across. You are free to add a sticker, move the image, resize it, add your own twist to it with text, stickers, and drawings as mentioned above.

Apart from remix, the Instagram Android app also gets the ability to limit how often a friend can view a photo you have sent him or her. After you click a picture and get ready to share it with a friend on the platform, you will get an option of sending the same with either Allow Replay or One View options. While the One View option will allow the recipient to see the picture only once, the Allow Replay option enables the recipient to view it as many times as they want to as it will create an automatic loop of the photos.

The Instagram 24 is available for download via the Google Play Store. You can visit the Play Store to check for the update to get these new Instagram features for added fun.