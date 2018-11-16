Instagram's "activity dashboard" feature is here to kill your addiction

If you have a feeling that you are spending too much time scrolling through your Instagram feed, then the app's new feature might be of help to you. Dubbed "activity dashboard" was seen earlier this year in app's code, but has now started rolling out for users across the globe.

The feature shows how much time a user is spending on the photo-sharing platform during the course of seven days. And if the users find the size of bars on the usage getting bigger, the app will allow them to do something about it.

This includes sending a notification that will pop up on the screen once the user hits the time limit for using the app each day. Users will be able to set the time limit anywhere between 5 minutes, and 23 hours and 55 minutes.

The activity dashboard will provide a swift way for users to mute the push notifications as well. They can also mute only a few selected ones, preventing them from diving into the app right after seeing the notification.

To check if the new feature is available for you, go to the profile page and tap on the three lines on the top right of the screen. You'll find an option called 'your activity,' just tap on it and you are good to go.

Introduction of time management tools has become a new trend for major app developers. It offers a new way to control accessive usage of the smartphones and missing out on the real-life events.

Apple with its latest iOS 12 update introduced the Screen Time feature that shows the time a user has spent on his/her phone. Google, on the other hand, released the Digital Wellbeing dashboard.

According to a recent report, Instagram is also testing collaborative School Stories. These Stories can only be viewed and managed by the students of a particular school. First spotted by tipster Jane Manchun, the code indicates a new feature for the app and states that the feature will be reviewed manually to ensure that it's safe for the community.