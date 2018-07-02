Instagram's new feature will allow users to ask questions in Stories

Instagram, in an attempt to make its users' experience smoother, has rolled out a lot of new features lately. Recently, the company added new Lite and IGTV apps to its portfolio. Now, the Facebook-owned company is adding a new feature that will allow you to ask questions in the Stories. Don't get confused between the poll feature and the question-answer feature.

The yes/no polls and emoji sliders can be used with questions, but the new aspect here is the open-ended questions. With this new feature, your followers or friends will be able to send you long-winded answers instead of just yes or no.

The roll-out seems to be very limited at the moment but is expected to pick up soon. Instagram recently also announced that it has over 400 million daily users, the Stories feature is quite famous among the users. It has also gained music stickers recently.

Instagram has introduced the new feature only for iOS devices as of now, but it will reach out to the Android users in the coming weeks. The company has also announced that the Music in Stories will be launched in 51 selected countries.

But if you already have received the update then here are the steps to include music in your Stories. You need to tap on add sticker option in Stories, where you can see the new music icon. While tapping on the icon you will get the access to music library where you can browse and search thousands of song as per your requirement.

While watching your Story, people will get to hear the song playing with the video or photo which you have selected. They will also see a sticker which shows the song title and the artist name.

Back in March, Instagram also introduced a 'New Posts' button that lets the user manually refresh the feed. This will prevent the automatic refresh of the feed that results in missing out on many updates. Users will now be able to manually refresh the feed without the app doing it for them.

