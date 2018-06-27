Instagram update brings group video chat, custom camera effects and updated explore feed

Instagram received a new update, which brings a slew of new features to the app. The notable feature additions are the ability to make group video chat in Instagram Direct, an updated Explore feeds, and the ability to add custom camera effects. These features were announced at the F8 developers' conference by Facebook in May this year.

With the latest update, these features are live on the iOS and Android versions of the Instagram app. If you haven't received these features, you can update the app to check for the new feature additions. Let's take a look at these features from here.

Group video chat

Instagram lets you start a group video chat with up to four people via Instagram Direct. To start a video chat, open a contact in the Direct inbox and hit the video icon at the top right corner. What's interesting is that this video chat feature lets you minimize the video chat window to carry out other tasks such as posting a story, sharing media and checking the feed.

Amidst a video call, the camera icon will turn blue. You can add other users to join the video call and also block contacts to prevent them from starting a video chat. There is a mute button to stop receiving notifications.

Custom AR filters

Facebook recently introduced AR camera effects. Now, it has arrived on Instagram letting partner celebrities and brands to add custom face filters, world effects and stickers for their followers. You can see the custom camera effects created only by a brand or celebrity you follow. If you don't follow the account but come across a camera effect they have created, you can try it out and add the same to the Instagram camera.

Personalized Explore Feed

The Explore Feed has been redesigned to show a horizontal tray at the top of the page hosting channels such as Fashion, Sports and Art among others. You can discover relevant content from here. There is a 'For You' card hosting an array of content customized for users based on their interest. It offers a personalized experience to discover trends and ideas. There is also a row of common hashtags below the channels tray to discover content on Explore.