Instagram will notify if you waste time on the its app

Instagram is said to be working on a new feature on its app. The feature will help users understand how they interact with the app. Instagram CEO tweeted saying, "We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram - any time should be positive and intentional."

The tools mentioned are likely to include a "Usage Insights" menu. The feature will show users the exact time spent on the app. The information will appear on a new sidebar. What exactly this new feature will offer, is not yet known. But, it could mean that Instagram can identify the nature of users intent. Online usage habits are becoming a big issue and Instagram isn't alone in considering features to help control app usage.

Besides, the app is reportedly rolling out the native payments option widely in the US. Just go to your Instagram settings, and you might see a new option. The feature asks users to add their credit or debit card. There isn't much a user can buy from it, but the possibilities could be limitless.

The payment UI has three tabs. Activity shows the things a user has recently bought on Instagram. The Profile tab is where users can add cards and contact info. Then there's the security tab where users can add a PIN to prevent unauthorized purchases via the app. Instagram is yet to unlock the feature for most businesses, as for what can be purchased. However, some restaurants that work with reservation app Resy have added the option to pay via Instagram.

Instagram is also working on bringing a slew of new features. It appears that users will be able to react on Instagram stories in real time using emojis seen in the picture. It will similar to how you use stickers in iMessage.

The Mute button would be similar to Twitter's mute button which silences specific people from your feed but doesn't unfollow them. You can still go to their profile and check for updates if you wish.

The Slow-mo video mode is one of the very useful features for vloggers, so the new feature would be a welcome change for users who don't want to rely on their phone's built-in slow-mo mode, or for users who don't have a slow-mo feature on their phones.