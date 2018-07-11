Instagram will now allow users to apply for a verified account

Instagram which owned by the social media giant Facebook is among one of the best image-sharing platform available for the users. The app gets its share of timely updates and features adding to the positive aspects of the platform. Now, it appears that Instagram will soon make it simple for the users to get the anticipated blue tick feature. Instagram is currently testing an account verification process in Australia which will allow the users to submit requests in order to get their accounts verified.

The blue tick will not only make a users profile stand out in the search results, but also gives the account great credibility giving its users an access to some interesting features. The Instagram users in Australia can apply for account verification from the new 'Request Verification' option which will be available in the Settings menu. Once a user has submitted the required data, Instagram will assess the user's profile and if it finds the account data suitable, then the account will be given the verified status. The new feature at present is only available for the Instagram app for iOS, however, it is expected to make its way to the Android devices in the coming days.

Instagram's Strategic Partner Manager (APAC), Nicci Meek, quoted, "This new feature will allow our community the opportunity to apply for verification themselves, and understand the process behind getting verified on Instagram. We believe opening up verification to the public will also work towards safeguarding our community.

It is being reported that Instagram will assess a profile for a number of parameters such as the authenticity of the account, popularity, and uniqueness along with profile completeness and other factors to verify a profile. Once the details required to profile gets verified, users will need to submit their username, full name, and photo ID.

Instagram's new feature is expected to protect the users from scam accounts where the users are said to pay up to $15,000 (Rs. 10, 32,225 approx)to 'people with contacts' in order to receive the verified badge. It is also expected that Instagram will also be introducing the account verification feature for more regions. However, there is no information as of yet as to when the feature will make its way to India. We will keep you posted with the same.