    Is Snack Video A Chinese App: What Is Snack Video App? Know About Founder, Company Details

    The short video apps became a hit in India with the arrival of TikTok. It was available for download on both Android and iOS platforms and was one quite popular amongst the users in India. Creators flocked this platform uploading lip-sync and small acts videos.

    Is Snack Video A Chinese App: What Is Snack Video App

     

    However, a ban imposed on TikTok due to its Chinese-roots opened up doorways for several other similar apps. Snack Video is one such short video app that brings the same features as TikTok in India. But, is this new app safe to use? Let's find out:

    What Is Snack Video App And Is It Chinese?

    The Snack Video app as mentioned earlier is a platform where users can upload and watch short entertainment videos. It is available for download on Google Play Store. The app is quite popular similar to other new short video apps that rose to fame in a short span. The app has been rated at 4.3 stars and weighs around 41.91MB in size.

    Now coming to concerns related to its origin. This app was launched by Kuaishou Technology earlier this year. The company has Chinese roots and is a Tencent-backed brad. The company announced Snack Video as a global rival to ByteDance-Owned TikTok.

    Is It Safe To Use?

    This app does have a Chinese-origin, however, it didn't make to the list of banned Chinese apps issued by the Indian government. It is currently available to download and is up and running with full swing. As this app hasn't come under the radar, you can safely use it. But make sure you read all the permissions that you allow while installing it.

    apps news

