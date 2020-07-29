Just In
Is Truecaller A Chinese App: What Is Truecaller App? Know About Founder, Country And Company Details
Ever since the Indian government has announced a ban on use of multiple apps, smartphones users have become wary when it comes to downloading and using any app. A whole bunch of popular apps have taken heat in recent times. Speaking of which, Truecaller, which is undoubtedly one of the most downloaded and used caller ID applications in India also came under the radar for security concerns. But, what about this app's origin and is it safe to use in India?
Is Truecaller A Chinese Smartphone App?
The questions surrounding the Truecaller app's origin started arising ever since the ban of 59 Chinese apps were imposed. And since Truecaller collects a whole lot of users data such as device location, call/SMS logs, and more, the security concern rose amongst the masses.
However, the app was developed by True Software Scandinavia AB, which is a privately held firm in Stockholm, Sweden. It was founded back in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam. So this puts rest to the rumours that were suggesting Truecaller to be a China-based brand.
It is currently available for download on both Android and iOS. At Google Play Store, the app weighs at around 38.82MB and have a 4.4-star rating. Its popularity can be justified with over 500 million-plus download.
