Is Your YouTube Down? Here's What You Can Do To Fix It? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

YouTube outage has been affecting multiple users all across. The internet started flooding with reports of YouTube crashing with video playback. Google started its I/O 2021 event yesterday and the random issues with the YouTube playback were being highlighted around the same time. Some users have also been reporting an unknown error while streaming videos on YouTube. So what caused this outage and is the issue fixed? Here's all you need to know:

Is YouTube Server Down?

YouTube briefly stopped functioning properly for multiple users across the globe. The microblogging platform Twitter is where the users have been resorting to narrate their ordeal. Notably, not all users have been affected by the outage, but the numbers of users affected is reportedly high.

Also, the users have suggested a range of issues with YouTube which led the majority to believe the server is down. For some, it was the video playback error, while for the others the service remained unavailable. Some users have also suggested an Error 429.

In some cases, users were not able to videos at selective resolution; 720p/ 1080p resolution videos mostly. Videos not loading or the app crashing were other issues reported by the users. YouTube did acknowledge the issue on Twitter and suggested a fix is underway.

Later the company said the issue has been resolved. However, users still went on complaining about the issue being persistent. Interestingly, YouTube's Cloud Platform status website doesn't show any ongoing issues with the services.

It seems that the company is still working on the fix and users will be able to play videos without any app crash or other issues. DownDetector, which is a popular platform to check for outages on any app or service, also confirmed the YouTube outage across the globe.

The website showed a sudden spike in the count of users affected by the YouTube glitch. It seems that the users in the US were majorly affected by this issue compared to the remaining regions.

So, if you also have been coming across any Error 429 or video playback issue on YouTube it could be due to the same reason. You can try restarting the app as it has resolved the issue for some users. If the issue persists, you might have to wait for a little while.

Best Mobiles in India