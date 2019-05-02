Jio ‘Super App’ to provide over 100 services: How this one-stop solution will help the telco News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s all you need to know about Jio Super App.

We have been coming across reports that Reliance Jio is in plans to launch a new e-commerce platform that will compete against the likes of Amazon and Flipkart in the country. Besides this, it looks like the company is reportedly prepping a 'Super App' providing over 100 services via a single platform.

As per industry experts, the Super App could provide over 100 services ranging from digital payments to online bookings under one roof. Such an app is important for the company to become like WeChat in China and it is a must-have app to help the company win the competition that services like Freecharge, Hike, Paytm and Snapdeal have failed to do. This app is believed to be a part of the new commerce initiative, which is an online-to-offline effort.

What you should know about Super App from Jio

Reliance Jio has been making numerous acquisitions and investments in the recent months. Now, it has several technological aspects including logistics, Artificial Intelligence, AI-based education and vernacular voice tech. These will position Jio in a pole position, claims Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR in an IANS report.

The Super App is likely to be a one-stop solution facilitating over 100 processes including online bookings, e-commerce, bill payments and mobile recharge. Consumers can also place orders via this platform.

Given that India a mobile-first nation and people are demanding convenience, it is clear that the Super App will tap into the right segment. It can become a one-stop solution for all services that people needs.

Last year, at the Make in Odisha Conclave, Mukesh Ambani stated that the company is working on the world's first online-to-offline commerce platform. It is touted to transform the live of merchants in the country by letting the do everything that the e-commerce enterprises and giants do by deploying the latest technology.

How will it help Jio?

Jio has all the elements that are needed to witness success with this one-of-a-kind initiative. It has products, logistics capability, supply chain, tech team and internet user base. Once the company reveals when the service will go live, we can expect more clarity on how it will progress.