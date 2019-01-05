JioBrowser Android app with Indian languages support launched

Reliance Industries that owns Reliance Jio Infocomm has launched a new browser app for Android without much fanfare. This app is dubbed JioBrowser and is available for download on the Google Play Store. The company touts that this browser app to be fast, lite and support Indian languages. As of now, the app carries the version number 1.3.4 and is compatible with Android devices fueled by Lollipop 5.0 and above.

Weighing in at 4.8MB, the JioBrowser app supports eight Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali and Gujarati. As it is a light browser app, it does not offer all the features that we see in the Google Chrome or UC Browser apps but it does offer all the necessary basic functionalities. Some of these features include top sites, home screen display of news articles and private browsing.

JioBrowser features

The JioBrowser app has four tabs on the home screen. Of these, the first tab is the Home, which shows quick sites of MyJio, Ajio, BookMyShow and more. The next one is the News Feed section showing news articles across categories such as sports, entertainment, politics, etc. The third tab is for Videos and it shows videos from different portals. The last one is a Like icon and has all the quick sites including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and other popular ones.

There are front and back options at the bottom to navigate through the websites. The Home button also has the Bookmarks menu and a button for opened tabs. It also has an Incognito mode for private browsing.

When it comes to the languages support, once the language is changed, the browser content will be displayed in the selected language. At the first boot, it will ask you to choose the preferred language. Once you change the language in future, you can head to the Settings menu. The browser also lets users manually customize the text size.

The browser app is still in nascent stages, it will get better with time. The company is seeking user feedback to improve the app. It takes on the other lightweight browser apps such as Opera Touch, UC Browser Mini, etc.