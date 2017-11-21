JioChat offers skill-based education, partners with Millionlights

If you are planning or want to learn skill based education then there is good news for you, as Millionlights has launched its channel on JioChat.

Akshat Shrivastava, CEO Millionlights said, "We are extremely delighted to take this step to strengthen our ability to reach millions of users who do not have access to skill based content. We take pride in the fact that this initiative will empower millions of lives. Our vision is to give access to relevant content which is curated and that helps up-skill our subscribers."

The new channel will provide a range of skills and courses on JioChat and options via Jio gives a platform to users to get instant replies for their queries on skills, career prospects and how to become more employable.

The Millionlights Programme aims to be an all-encompassing force which will cater to the needs of a massive underserved and often neglected market segment and to provide open access to education and real-world skills to at least 50 million learners in the next 5 years.

The vision of Millionlights aligns with the Digital India mission of providing skill-based certification and linking to role-based needs in various sectors.

Similar to its collaboration with JioChat, Millionlights have also collaborated with YuppTV, an OTT provider, to foster open source education.

They have been running ML TV which is a TV Channel focused on skill development in partnership with Den Manoranjan Satellite.

Millionlights believes that just certification will not create a knowledge economy. An entire system has to be evolved where certification is the end result of learning outcomes. The program proposes to add significant value to the process through their teaching methodologies and industry-led partnerships," said a release by the channel.